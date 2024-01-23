Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been slapped with a 25-game suspension without pay. Picture: Getty

An NBA star has been suspended after testing positive for drugs. Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday (January 23) for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old player tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, which is commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement. SARM stands for 'selective androgen receptive modulators'. The statement said: "Thompson’s suspension will begin with tomorrow’s (Wednesday) game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks."

Thompson, currently in his second stint with the Cavaliers, was initially selected by Cleveland as the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Standing at 6 feet 11 inches, he has earned a special place in the hearts of Cleveland fans. Notably, he contributed to the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship, marking the city's first major professional sports title since 1964.

During the first nine seasons of his professional career, Thompson exclusively played for the Cavaliers before exploring other teams, including Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite his journeys, the Cavaliers, who are currently on an eight-game winning streak, brought Thompson back as a free agent for the current season. In the ongoing season, he has recorded an average of 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games.