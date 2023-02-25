Two bodies found in search for missing tugboat crew

Tugboat capsized in the Firth of Clyde and two bodies have been recovered

Two bodies have been recovered following an underwater search by divers after a tugboat capsized.

They were removed from the water on Saturday (25 February), the day after the boat sank in the Firth of Clyde near Greenock, Inverclyde, sparking a major search and rescue operation. Police Scotland, the coastguard and RNLI had all been called out to the scene after the boat went under the water at the Custom House Quay.

Efforts resumed again at 8am on Saturday, with divers later recovering two bodies. It had been understood two people were on the boat when it capsized.

Police boats taking part in the rescue operation in the Firth of Clyde near Greenock (Pic:: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

On Friday (24 February) evening, a coastguard spokesman told how its rescue teams from both Helensburgh and Greenock had been scrambled, along with a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick. The spokesman added: “Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel.”