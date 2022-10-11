The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities took to the dancefloor again, at the weekend for the third time and this time - it was movie week!

Tyler West earned the first 10s of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing as he topped the leaderboard during the annual Movie Week special, on Saturday night.

The Kiss FM DJ, 26, and his professional partner Dianne Buswell took the floor, and wowed the judges with their Charleston set to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from the film, Half A Sixpence.

West, who lives in London, impressed many when it was revealed that he started training for this complex, upbeat movie routine, just one day after completing the London Marathon, last weekend.

Tyler West tops strictly come dancing leader board. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Judge Motsi Mabuse called his performance “amazing” and “perfect,” whilst highly-critical judge, Craig Revel-Horwood, called it “fab-u-lous.”

Shirley Ballas, Strictly’s head judge, praised Tyler on his performance, and said: “Absolutely brilliant performance on every single level, you were fantastic.”

Tyler West after completing the 2022 TCS London Marathon on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The four judges then proceeded by awarding scores via their gold numbered paddles, Craig scored him nine, which received applause and praise from the audience.

This was followed by Motsi and Shirley both awarding Tyer with the elusive 10 paddle - and Anton Du Beke finished off the judges scores with a nine.

Bringing Tyler’s scores to a total of 38, shooting him to the top of the Movie Week leaderboard.

Strictly viewers also seemed to love their Charleston, with many agreeing Tyler deserved the high scores, on social media.

One viewer wrote: "I knew the 10s would be coming out tonight but Tyler defo earned that."

Whilst another wrote: "How did he do two energetic dances back to back and running 26 miles! Absolutely fantastic. Well done."

2021’s judging panel of (L-R) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are set to return for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

The Kiss FM DJ impressively completed the London Marathon in 5 hours, 25 minutes and 15 seconds, and came in 34,189th overall.

The celebrity in second place on the night was singer Molly Rainford, 21, and her partner Carlos Gu, 28, who scored 34 for their dance from West Side Story.

Rounding out the top three were two couples that both scored 33, these were Kym Marsh and Graziano, who impressed with their Charleston, and Will Mellor and Nancy with their slick, American Smooth.

This is the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing that Australian professional dancer, Dianne Buswell has taken part in. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

In contrast, former footballer, Tony Adams landed at the bottom of the leaderboard, with a score of 19, despite giving a memorable performance as he danced a Samba, set to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty.

As part of the routine, Adams stripped down to a pair of glittery red shorts and pink socks, as he danced with partner Katya Jones.