Her Majesty has been served by many Prime Ministers in her time as Queen - including two female Prime Ministers, Margaret Thatcher and Theresea May

The Queen is, in 2022, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee - meaning that she is now the longest serving British monarch.

Her Majesty ascended to the throne in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI , meaning she has now reigned for 70 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s no surprise, therefore, that she has been served by more UK Prime Ministers than any other British monarch.

But, just how many Prime Ministers has Queen Elizabeth II been served by and who are they?

Here’s what you need to know.

How many UK Prime Ministers has the Queen been served by?

The Queen has been served by 14 UK Prime Ministers, including Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and more recently, Boris Johnson.

Who are the Prime Ministers, and what was the Queen’s relationship like with each of them?

Each of the Prime Ministers have served the Queen for a different period of time, and she had also had different relationships with them all.

Winston Churchill

Having taken office in October 1951, Winston Churchill had been Prime Minister for just a few months when the then 25 year old Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in February 1952.

It is thought that Churchill is the Queen’s favourite of all the Prime Ministers who have served her.

When he retired in April 1955, the Queen reportedly sent him a handwritten letter telling him how much she missed him and how no successor “will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister, to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful”.

Anthony Eden

Anthony Eden was Prime Minister for just less than two years, between April 1955 and January 1957.

The Queen is said to have had a more formal relationship with him.

Harold Macmillan

Harold Macmillan, who took office between January 1957 and October 1963, was said to be the opposite of the Queen in some ways. She preferred the country, while he chose city life.

On one occasion, however, the Queen and Macmillan were seen listening to a transistor radio together as US astronaut John Glenn went to space in 1962.

Alec Douglas-Home

Alec Douglas-Home was only Prime Minister for one year, between October 1963 and October 1964.

It’s reported, however, that the pair got on and shared a mutual love of dogs.

Harold Wilson

Harold Wilson had two stints in number 10 Downing Street, the first between October 1964 and June 1970 and the second between March 1974 and April 1976.

The Queen also had a good relationship with Wilson, and he joined members of the royal family for riverside picnics at Balmoral.

Edward Heath

Edward Health took up office between Wilson’s two stints, between June 1970 and March 1974.

He is said to have struggled to make small talk with Her Majesty each time they met.

James Callaghan

James Callaghan was Prime Minister between April 1976 and May 1979. He is said to have found a warm rapport with the Queen and once said he enjoyed every conversation he had with her.

“One of the great things about her is that she always seems able to see the funny side of life. All the conversations were very enjoyable.”

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher, who was in office from May 1979 to November 1990, was the first female Prime Minister to serve the Queen and was also one of the longest serving UK Prime Ministers.

When Baroness Thatcher died in April 2013, the Queen attended her ceremonial funeral. This was said to be a personal decision and an indication of the Queen’s respect for her.

John Major

John Mayor took office from November 1990 to May 1997. He was Prime Minister at the time of the divorce of The Queen’s first son Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1996, and then Diana’s death in 1997.

His concern for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry, during these times won him approval from the Queen and the wider royal family.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee factfile.

Tony Blair

Tony Blair was Prime Minister for just over 10 years, between May 1997 and June 2007. He released details of his private conversations with the Queen in his memoirs called A Journey.

Amongst other things, he revealed that during a weekend barbecue at Balmoral, which he described as “a vivid combination of the intriguing, the surreal and the utterly freaky”, the late Prince Philip did the cooking while the Queen put on rubber gloves and washed the dishes.

The Queen was said to have been angry by Blair’s actions.

Gordon Brown

Gordon Brown, who was in office between June 2007 and May 2010, is said to have had a good but formal relationship with the Queen and the royal family.

David Cameron

David Cameron, who was Prime Minister between May 2010 and July 2016, was forced to apologise to the Queen when he was caught on camera telling then New York mayor Michael Bloomberg that she had “purred down the line” when he telephoned to tell her that Scotland had decided to remain in the UK in the Scottish independence referendum.

Cameron’s actions confirmed that the Queen had wanted Scotland to remain in the UK, although she had publicly declined to make her opinion known.

Theresa May

Theresa May was the second female Prime Minister to serve the Queen. She was in office from July 2016 to July 2019.

May took up the post in the wake of the Brexit vote, more than a quarter of a century after Mrs Thatcher stood down.

When she then decided to step down, due to not being able to find a way for the UK to leave the EU supported by Parliament, the Queen was reportedly sad to see her go.

Boris Johnson

Our current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in office since July 2019.

The pair appear to have a good working relationship, with the Queen sending “warm wishes” to Johnson and his now wife Carrie following the birth of their son in April 2020 and Johnson then sending his condolences to the Queen and the royal family following the death of Prince Philip in April 2021.

When does the Queen meet with the Prime Minister?

Each week, as part of her official duties , the Queen meets the Prime Minister as they are required to keep her informed on all government matters.

These meetings take place every Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

This meeting is completely private. No special advisers attend and there is no official record of what is said.