Celebrities on strike are digging deep to help film crews affected by the Hollywood strikes by offering their services in a charity auction.

Need help on a crossword from ‘Poker Face’ star Natasha Lyonne, or do you fancy having ‘Severance’ actor Adam Scott walk your dog? Your dreams could be fulfilled in that case, with a charity auction underway by the Union Solidarity Coalition in support of those film crews struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The auction, currently taking place on eBay, is set to benefit crew healthcare during a strike by writers and directors. The strike has resulted in the shutdown of most of the entertainment industry for over 100 days, leaving crew members without work.

The auction proceeds will go to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which provides healthcare for IATSE, LIUNA, and Teamsters. In the United States, healthcare is not free as opposed to the NHS system in the United Kingdom, with many Americans out of pocket through ongoing medical and prescription bills, despite amendments ensuring the safety of the most financially vulnerable US citizens. Sadly, however, that is sometimes not enough.

To take part in this auction and bid on these extraordinary experiences, interested individuals can visit eBay and search for "The Union Solidarity Coalition Charity Campaign."

What is on offer from the celebrity auction?

‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Adam Scott will walk your dog.

The eBay listing for this auction reads: “you know how you love your dog more than anyone in the world and would do anything for them? Turns out Adam Scott would too, which is why he has offered to walk your dog for up to one hour! Oh, and you can join too if you want, no big deal. Make all the other dogs in the dog park seethe with adorable dog envy! This opportunity is available exclusively for LA-based doggies.”

‘Mr. Show’ stars Bob Odenkirk & David Cross will join you for dinner

You could bid on a dinner date with 'Arrested Development' star David Cross and 'Better Call Saul' lead Bob Odenkirk (Credit: Ebay)

“You and a guest can enjoy an in-person dining experience with Mr. Show creators and real-life besties Bob Odenkirk & David Cross in New York or Los Angeles. If you can't travel, you will dine over Zoom with delivery from your favourite local restaurant,” the charity has listed this item description as

Virtual Story Basics Session with Spike Jonze and Lena Dunham

“Writers and filmmakers who want a chance to pick the brilliant brains of Spike Jonze and Lena Dunham, this invaluable experience is for you. Spike and Lena will give a half-hour Zoom on the basics of how to build a story and discuss creating character and plot, throwing all the rules away and being messy!”

Like her or not, Lena Dunham has an impressive resume with HBO’s ‘Girls’ alone, while Spike Jonze's filmography speaks for itself - an absolute steal at $5,100.00 USD (currently)

20 Questions/20 Minutes Zoom with Sarah Silverman

The eBay listing for Sarah Silverman - which we'd like to reiterate to the winner, don't be weird. (Credit: eBay)

I was torn between bidding on a dinner with David and Bob, or making a bid for a chat with comedian Sarah Silverman. “Comedian, actor, writer, producer and activist Sarah Silverman has done it all. Except for one thing: a Zoom with you! Hang with Sarah Silverman for 20 Questions/20 Minutes and talk about anything you want from standup to filmmaking, poignant advice and more. Don't be weird!”

Fedora Owned and Signed by the Legendary Tom Waits

“Up for auction is an iconic piece of music memorabilia: a fedora signed by the legendary singer-songwriter Tom Waits. Dusted off from Waits’s personal collection, this hat is a rare and special collectable for any fan of this incredible artist.”