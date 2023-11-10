Brazilian influencer Vanessa Mancini, who had over 30,000 followers on Instagram, has died aged 41.

Popular Brazilian influencer, Vanessa Mancini died from a ‘massive heart attack’ at her home, the family has announced. The 41-year-old who amassed over 30,000 followers on Instagram, was in her luxury condo in Manaus with her parents when she suddenly collapsed while putting up decorations ahead of Christmas.

Mancini, who regularly documented her life and travels, was found in the bathroom and medics were called. However, upon arrival, Mancini showed no vital signs. Her family later confirmed she passed away at her home on Monday morning (November 6).

In a statement published by The Sun, the family said that she "passed away from a massive heart attack." They continued: "She was at home with her parents and was attended by paramedics, but was unresponsive.

"Vanessa was 41-years-old and known for her happiness and good humour. The family asks for respect in this time of mourning.” The influencer was buried on Tuesday (November 7) in the local Parque de Manuas Cemetery, with grieving family and friends in attendance.

Governor of Acre State Gladson Cameli, who is Mancini’s friend, also expressed her condolences in a statement, saying: “With great regret, I mourn the passing of my dear friend Vanessa Mancini, aged 41, this Monday.”