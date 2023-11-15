Everything you need to know about Vernon Kay as he takes on Children in Need challenge

Vernon Kay takes on ultramarathon for Children in Need (Getty)

Vernon Kay has taken on a huge challenge to raise money for Children in Need this week. The BBC Radio 2 host, 49, is attempting to run an ultramarathon from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 November. Vernon started the first leg of the 115 mile distance route in Leicester and will run through Derby, Hope and Manchester before reaching his final destination and home town of Bolton.

The radio presenter will break up the marathon by walking and running to ensure he completes the difficult challenge. This is due to the “sore toes, sore knees and pain in the hip” but explained that “People coming to join us on the way it's the ultimate ibuprofen, the ultimate painkiller.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vernon recently announced he would be temporarily stepping down from hosting the show to do the challenge with Paddy McGuiness filling in for him. This comes after it was revealed Vernon Kay had lost 1.3 million listeners since taking over from Ken Bruce. Speaking to the BBC before his challenge Vernon said “I was just settling into my new mid-morning routine and now this! Everyone who has previously undertaken a BBC Children in Need challenge has raised so much money for this brilliant charity, so the pressure is on, but I’m up for it.... so come on, let’s do this!”

The pressure certainly is on after last year The Bodycoach Joe Wicks took on the challenge for Children in Need and raised over £500,000. The radio presenter has so far raised over £340,000. The final total will be revealed on Friday evening when Children in Need will be on BBC One from 7pm. If you would like to donate head over to the Children in Need website for all the details.

How tall is Vernon Kay?

Vernon Kay is known for being on the rather tall side as he often towers over many other celebrities, his exact height is 6ft 4in (1.93m).

Who is Vernon Kay married to?

Vernon Kay has been married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly since 2003. Two years after dating, the couple married in Vernon’s hometown of Horwich, Bolton. The couple have two daughters Phoebe and Amber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were TV’s golden couple until 2010 when it was reported that Vernon Kay had sent model Rhian Sugden explicit text messages. He apologised live on his Radio One show at the time however six years later it appeared he had been back in contact with the model. Speaking to The Times in 2017 Tess said: “Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day."

What is Vernon Kay’s net worth?

Vernon Kay has an estimated net worth of £2 million however, combined with wife Tess Daly's fortune the couple have an estimated net worth of £6 million.