BBC star Victoria Coren Mitchell has given birth to her second child - a baby girl.

Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Victoria Coren Mitchell has given birth her second child, a baby girl. The 51-year-old, who is married to comedian David Mitchell, 49, shared the happy news with her fans on Wednesday (November 1).

The Only Connect star told her followers on X (formerly Twitter): “Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week, I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC star said this in reference to a picture of her in what appeared to be a Red Riding Hood cloak on Halloween to her 696,000 followers. The news has also been confirmed in The Times.

Victoria and David are now parents to two children, with first child Barbara being born in May 2015. She is now eight years old.

Many have flooded her with comments, congratulating the couple on the latest addition. However, many seemed to be pleasantly surprised by the news as she had never made her pregnancy public.

One wrote: “10/10 stars for not announcing the pregnancy, and then just casually mentioning you had a baby when someone asks about your costume. (Also congratulations! Hope it’s the kind that sleeps well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another wrote: “Congratulations to you both on your new baby. I am chuffed and impressed that you managed to keep your pregnancy out of the media.”