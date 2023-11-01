Victoria Coren Mitchell: BBC Only Connect star announces birth of second child with husband David Mitchell
BBC star Victoria Coren Mitchell has given birth to her second child - a baby girl.
The Only Connect star told her followers on X (formerly Twitter): “Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week, I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day!”
The BBC star said this in reference to a picture of her in what appeared to be a Red Riding Hood cloak on Halloween to her 696,000 followers. The news has also been confirmed in The Times.
Victoria and David are now parents to two children, with first child Barbara being born in May 2015. She is now eight years old.
Many have flooded her with comments, congratulating the couple on the latest addition. However, many seemed to be pleasantly surprised by the news as she had never made her pregnancy public.
One wrote: “10/10 stars for not announcing the pregnancy, and then just casually mentioning you had a baby when someone asks about your costume. (Also congratulations! Hope it’s the kind that sleeps well.”
Another wrote: “Congratulations to you both on your new baby. I am chuffed and impressed that you managed to keep your pregnancy out of the media.”
Victoria, who is also a professional poker player, met her husband at a film premiere in 2007. They married in 2012.