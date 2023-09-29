Jena Sims and Erica Stoll will be supporting their husbands in the Ryder Cup 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ryder Cup kicks off today for a three day tournament that is being held in the Italian capital of Rome. The biennial men's golf competition will see Europe and the United States play against each other in the hopes of winning the tournament.

The 44th Ryder Cup Matches will be held in Italy from 29 September to 1 October 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, northeast of Rome. It is available to watch on Sky Golf with the highlights shown on BBC Two from 8.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's not just all eyes on the players as their other halves will also be supporting their husbands over the weekend. But just who are the wives and girlfriends of the biggest golf players from around the world?

Rory Mcllory and Erica Stoll

Northern Irish player Rory McIlroy has been married to Erica Stoll since 2017. Erica is originally from New York but we are sure she will be on team Europe. She is a former PGA employee and was an avid tennis player during high school. The couple share a daughter named Poppy.

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill married in 2016 and share two children together. Kelley graduated from Arizona State University and excelled in the track and field team.

Patrick Cantlay and Nikki Guidish

American golfer Patrick Cantlay proposed to former model and bodybuilding competitor Nikki Guidish last year. Nikki is a Doctor of Pharmacy and boasts over 20,000 followers on her Instagram profile.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Advertisement

Advertisement