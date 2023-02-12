Police were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington to reports about the injured girl

A teenage girl who was found with fatal stab wounds in a public park has been named.

Police said the victim was 16-year-old Brianna Ghey from Birchwood in Warrington. She was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday (11 February).

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Her relatives have been told, and formal identification will take place in the coming days. A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. Here is everything you need to know about the death so far:

What have police said?

Police officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire after a teenage girl was found dead. Picture: PA

The force is looking to speak with two people who were seen close to where the body was found, described as a white man and woman, both with dark curly hair, aged in their late teens or early twenties. On Saturday, the man had been wearing a long dark hooded coat, while the woman wore a distinctive red or purple and black checked blanket-style coat with a long flowing bottoms which could have been a skirt, dress or trousers.

Detective Chief Supt Mike Evans said police are also keen to speak with people who passed through the park between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, and anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours before her death. He appealed for local people and businesses with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward too.

Brianna Ghey who died after a fatal stabbing in Cheshire. Picture: Police/ PA

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller said police are pursuing “numerous lines of inquiry”, but they do not believe there is a wider threat to the public. He added: “I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause, and I am aware that there are rumours circulating online, however, I would urge people not to speculate.

“We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident. At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.

“As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3pm. The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

