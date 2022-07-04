Warwick and his family were told his wife Sam could die if she wasn’t given emergency treatment

Presenter Warwick Davis has relived the heartbreaking moment that his wife Samantha was diagnosed with sepsis and he was forced to ask their children to say goodbye to her.

The star said he now “cherishes” every moment he spends with his wife of 21 years after she was struck down with the life-threatening illness in 2019.

He has now joined forces with charity UK Sepsis Trust to raise awareness of the condition.

In upsetting videos, the actor narrates the difficult stories of families, survivors and sufferers who have battled with sepsis.

So, what did Warwick Davis say about his wife’s diagnosis, what are the symptoms of the condition and how is his wife Sam now?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Warwick and Samantha Davis with their children Annabelle and Harrison.

What did Warwick Davis say about his wife’s sepsis diagnosis?

Warwick Davis’ wife Sam was hospitalised with a mysterious illness in 2019, and she was then diagnosed with sepsis, an infection that can be fatal.

Sam had to be given emergency surgery and Warwick said he feared he may lose her.

He told The Sun: “The next few hours were the longest of my life as I waited on the ward with our children in the empty space left by Sam’s hospital bed.

“I hoped it would not symbolise a future for us without her.”

Sam had thought she had overdone it while she was busy preparing for a family holiday, but when her symptoms went from itchiness and exhaustion to being unable to stand, Warwick called an out-of-hours doctor.

Warwick said: “By now, Sam was feeling absolutely terrible. She was becoming drowsy, weak and hadn’t been to the toilet in over 24 hours.

“Fortunately for us, our doctor recognised Sam’s symptoms and told us to head to A&E immediately with a suspected case of sepsis.”

Once in hospital, doctors became concerned about a scar on Sam’s back from a recent spinal surgery that was “inflamed with fluid, red, and hot to touch”.

Samples of the fluid found deadly A Streptococcus bacteria and meningitis infection, and Warwick was told “Sam could die” if the infection wasn’t treated immediately.

He said: “Our family gathered by her bedside; although optimistic, we were sort of saying goodbye in case Sam didn’t survive.”

The surgery was successful but Warwick was told Sam would need to be in intensive care and the following hours were “vital” while Sam was pumped with strong antibiotics.

Warwick said: “It’s so hard to see someone you love more than anything in the world fighting to stay alive without the strength to even roll over in bed.

“Doctors told me the infection had ravaged every cell in her body causing depletion to vital vitamin and mineral levels.”

He added: “I broke down every night thinking that this terrible illness that came out of nowhere might take my soulmate away from me.

“We never take life for granted now, living each day as if it were our last.

"I appreciate and cherish every moment that Sam and I spend together.”

How is Sam Davis now?

Sam Davis has been left suffering with Post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental health condition caused by a traumatic experience, after having sepsis.

Her actor husband Warwick has also been left with health issues.

Warwick said: “To this day Sam still feels the effects of sepsis and some PTSD from her experience. If I’m completely honest, I do too.

How many children does Warwick Davis have?

Warwick and Sam Davis have two children together.

Their two children Annabelle, age 25, and Harrison, age 19, inherited the same form of dwarfism as Warwick called Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.

Sam has achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism.

Warwick and Sam also had a son called Lloyd who inherited both their conditions and died when he was nine-years-old.

The couple also had a stillborn baby called George.

Who are Warwick and Sam Davis?

Warwick Ashley Davis, age 52, is an English actor, comedian, filmmaker, and television presenter.

He played the title character in Willow and the Leprechaun film series, along with several characters in the Star Wars film series including the Ewok Wicket, along with Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter film series.

Warwick is co-founder of Little People UK, a charity that provides support to people with dwarfism and their families

He has been married to his wife Samantha since 1991.

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection.

It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs, according to the NHS.

Sepsis is sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning.

What are the symptoms of sepsis?

Sepsis can be very hard to spot, but it is also life-threatening.

These are the symptoms in babies and young children:

blue, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast

a weak, high-pitched cry that’s not like their normal cry

not responding like they normally do, or not interested in feeding or normal activities

being sleepier than normal or difficult to wake

These are the symptoms in older children and adults:

acting confused, slurred speech or not making sense

blue, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast

People may not have all of these symptoms.

If you think you or someone you look after has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E.

For more information, visit the NHS website .

Can I watch the UK Sepsis Trust charity video?

Yes, you can watch the video below: