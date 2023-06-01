WASPI's list of 10 demands

1. Complete the investigation with a sense of urgency.

2. Clearly and correctly Identify when maladministration causing injustice began.

3. Clearly and correctly identify when maladministration causing injustice ended.

4. Reach a sound, principled conclusion on what would have happened had there been good administration, rather than maladministration, in the way 1950s-born women were notified of their State Pension Age.

5. Make realistic findings on direct financial losses.

6. Investigate the lost opportunities of women to make different financial decisions.

7. Properly gauge the distress, anger or hurt

8. Consider the impact of the injustices on women whose circumstances are different.

9. Reach conclusions in a fair manner, taking account of what 1950s-born women say.

10. Make recommendations for compensation for affected women generally that are fair and can be put into place rapidly.