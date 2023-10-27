A drone has helped reunite a blind dog who went missing for three days with its owner in Derbyshire.

In a remarkable turn of events, Drone To Home, a UK-based charity, was able to locate the Labrador in a mere two hours, when the owner thought they would never find their beloved pet and feared the worst.

CEO Phil James said his team was called on the third day of Molly's disappearance - but her owner had feared she may have died. Within just two hours of the call, the team were able to locate Molly in Tissington, Derbyshire.

Phil, also chief drone operator and Instructor for the charity, began the mission in 2019 with just himself and one drone. He said: "I don't get emotional very often but the lab did bring a tear to my eye I must admit. I'm so happy for the owners to see them overjoyed."

Video grab of the heartwarming moment a blind dog called Molly, who had been missing for three days, was reunited with their owner after she was found with a drone. SWNS

He added: "I self-funded it up until registering as a charity on 29 April, 2022 and to date we have reunited 2,487 dogs, three ponies, an emu, skunk and nine cows.

“We receive on average about 40 calls and messages a day through our virtual call centre and we have 11 volunteers who are trained to answer the phones. We all love what we do and have the best job in the world."