The bodybuilder and actor has shared his first update since the bizarre incident

Calum von Moger, the former Mr Universe, has revealed his injuries from a mysterious window fall that left him fighting for his life.

After a near-fatal fall at his Melbourne home last month, the 31-year-old was placed in an induced coma.

"It’s nice to be alive," he said on Instagram for the first time in five weeks on Sunday (5 June).

Here is everything you need to know about him.

Who is Calum von Moger?

Calum von Moger is an actor and bodybuilder from Australia who is best known for his role as a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film, ‘Bigger’.

He began bodybuilding at the age of 14 when he and his brother discovered old, rusty dumbbells in a warehouse and decided to use them.

When he began uploading videos of his physique and exercising on the internet, von Moger immediately became famous, and currently has over 3 million Instagram followers.

What happened to him?

Professional bobybuilder Calum von Moger at a Q&A session in 2017 (Photo: Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images for The Vladar Company, Vlad Yudin)

Before falling from the second-storey window on 6 May, the bodybuilder posted an impassioned message to his fans on Instagram, admitting he "messed up bad many times."

Von Moger was seriously injured in the fall and required major surgery, and then placed in an induced coma, causing some fans to think he might never walk again.

Nearby construction workers reported hearing glass shattering, yelling and screaming, before police cars and ambulances arrived.

Boarded-up windows and shattered glass on the ground were visible in disturbing images taken at von Moger’s home in Geelong, a city southwest of Melbourne.

Large furnishings, such as a refrigerator and couch, were later seen being removed from the house and loaded into a trailer.

He spent 11 days in Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital.

Why was he in court?

He was on bail and living with his brother while awaiting a court appearance on 26 May after being charged with criminal affray and narcotics possession; following a series of setbacks, he was also reportedly kicked out of his family’s house in recent months.

The narcotics were discovered after von Moger was stopped by Melbourne police in January, after officers noticed his Ford Ranger was not registered.

He was arrested, but von Moger stated in his interview that the drugs belonged to friends he was travelling around with that weekend.

With his arm in a sling, he appeared in court via video link and pled guilty to carrying drugs, including testosterone, cannabis and methamphetamine.

Von Moger’s lawyer informed the court that his client was also depressed and would participate in a rehabilitation programme - he was sentenced to pay a $287.41 fine to the court.

What are his injuries?

Von Moger reportedly suffered a significant spine injury after falling from the second-story window, necessitating surgery, and is now facing a lengthy road to rehabilitation, both physically and mentally.

Von Moger shared a 30-second video to his 3.3 million Instagram followers from his hospital bed, displaying dozens of stitches on his arms, hands, and even his face.

He also shared photos of further injuries to his legs and feet on his Instagram stories, which were bruised and dressed with wound bandages.

Fellow bodybuilder and YouTuber Nick Trigilli claimed the three-time Mr Universe winner was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident after battling a meth addiction.

Von Moger experienced injuries to his head and brain, which is why doctors kept him in an induced coma for so long, according to Trigilli.

“There was a lot of fluid buildup and obviously damage to his head,” he said. “They were afraid to take him out of the coma because – God forbid -there was extensive damage then he could have permanent damage, they didn’t want that.”