Derek contracted Covid in March 2020

Kate Garraway has been absent from her presenting role on Good Morning Britain due to her husband, Derek Draper, being rushed to hospital, according to reports.

But why is she not on the show - and what happened to Derek Draper?

Kate Garraway has been absent from her presenting role on Good Morning Britain (Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

Where is Kate Garraway?

The TV presenter, 55, did not appear on Wednesday morning’s episode (21 July) and is also believed to have pulled out of her Smooth FM radio show.

A source has claimed that this was due to a family emergency.

“Derek has been taken back to hospital this morning in a very serious condition,” the insider told The Sun.

“The family are very worried about him but Derek is in the best hands.”

They said Kate was by Derek’s side “keeping it together as best she can,” and that although she is devoted to her presenting work, she had “no choice” but to step away from her work commitments.

Earlier this month, Kate revealed that her husband was back in hospital, but did not say why.

When did Derek Draper contract Covid?

Derek contracted Covid in March 2020 and he is believed to be the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patient, after spending 13 months in hospital.

He was allowed home in April 2021, but requires around-the-clock care and daily medication.