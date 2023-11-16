Children in Need ultramarathon challenge: Where is Vernon Kay on day three of his challenge?

Vernon Kay on his ultra marathon challenge (BBC)

Vernon Kay is on day three of his Children in Need Ultra marathon challenge. The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 49, is taking on the huge challenge of travelling from Leicester to his hometown of Bolton by the power of his legs. He will run and walk the 115-mile distance to raise money for Children in Need.

The radio host has already made it through Derby, passing through Duffield, Belper, Matlock, Rowsley, Bakewell and making it to Hope. However, Vernon is now facing the highest part of his challenge so far as he has to walk the Kinder Scout moorland in the Peak District.

Vernon Kay has given a live update as he approaches the Kinder Scout, telling the BBC: “We looked at the Ordnance Survey maps, and the elevation of the route has scared the bejesus out of me... I'm nervous, it's become a bit of a reality now!”

What is an ultramarathon?

A traditional marathon is 26.2 miles whereas an ultramarathon also known as ultra distance or ultra running is any footrace longer than the traditional marathon length. Vernon Kay’s challenge is a total of 115 miles over four days which works out at 28.75 miles per day. Many runners train all year long to run a marathon and Vernon is running just over a marathon a day for four consecutive days.

How much has Vernon Kay raised so far?

Before he started the challenge Vernon Kay said he felt the pressure to complete the challenge and raise money. Last year The Bodycoach Joe Wicks took on the ultramarathon and raised £500,000. Vernon has already beaten that total and on day three the latest total for money raised is a whopping £1,391,768 and still one more day to go. The final total will be announced on Friday’s Children in Need programme on BBC One from 7 pm.