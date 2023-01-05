The current pope revealed he had signed a letter of renunciation shortly after his appointment in 2013

Mourners have poured into St Peter’s Square for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Advertisement

But just who is the current pope, how old is he, and could he similarly follow in his predecessor’s footsteps by giving up office ahead of his death?

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Who is the current Pope?

The current serving pope is Pope Francis, who has held office at the Vatican since the 2023 retirement of his predecessor.

Advertisement

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, his past jobs include a bouncer and a janitor, before he was inspired to join the Society of Jesus after recovering from an illness.

He became an ordained priest in 1969, working his way up to Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998 and was appointed a Cardinal in 2001. He was selected as Pope Benedict’s successor in 2013 and adopted the name Francis, in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

He is the first ever Pontiff from the Americas, and the first to come from the southern hemisphere.

Pope Francis at the Vatican in May 2022 (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will Pope Francis retire?

Typically, Popes don’t resign, and hold office until their eventual death. But could Pope Francis also end his term as Catholic leader early?

Advertisement

To showcase how rare a pope resigning really is, spare a thought for the fact that when the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI stood down in 2013, he was the first pontiff to do so for 600 years.

As it stands, there’s no real concrete evidence to suggest he may do so. But speculation ran rife in December 2022, when it was revealed that Francis had written a letter of resignation soon after being chosen as pope in 2013, as a precaution in the event he would one day be unable to perform his duties due to illness.

When asked in an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC what would happen if a pope was incapacitated by illness or an accident, Francis admitted he had "already signed” his renunciation. “I signed it and said: ‘If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it,”’ he said.

Pope Francis has commented on resignation in the past too, stating that he had a feeling his time at the Vatican would be relatively brief.

Advertisement

How is Pope Francis’ health?

Advertisement

IN light of the news that the current pope has already made plans for retirement should he be incapacitated by ill health, many of his faithful followers were left questioning the pontiff’s physical wellbeing.

At the time of writing, there is no evidence to suggest such a standing down due to poor health is expected in the near future.

However, Pope Francis underwent intestinal surgery in 2021, and has previously suffered from a painful knee discomfort that has forced him to use a wheelchair for months at a time.

Francis received his bowel surgery in July 2021, and stayed in hospital for 11 days. He had been experiencing significant symptoms of diverticular stenosis, a colon narrowing, but said that thanks to a nurse at the Vatican who had persuaded him to have surgery to remove a portion of his colon as opposed to continuing treatment with antibiotics and other medications, he could now “lead a totally normal life.”

Advertisement

At the time, he quickly dismissed rumours that he was thinking of retiring, saying the thought “didn’t even cross my mind.”

How old is Pope Francis?

Advertisement