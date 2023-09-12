Meet the youngest member of Bernard Arnault’s dynasty, and his affinity towards reimaging watches as both a luxury and quality commodity

Jean Arnault is not your typical 24-year-old; as the youngest scion of Europe's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault, Jean has been thrust into the spotlight as a rising star within the luxury industry. He hails from the Arnault family, which controls the world's largest luxury conglomerate, LVMH, and his potential to lead the empire in the future is undeniable.

But who exactly is Jean Arnault, and what makes him a noteworthy figure in the world of luxury and horology - watchmaking, in Lehman’s terms?

Jean Arnault's journey into the world of luxury and watches is a story of passion, education, and family influence. Born in 1999, he is the fifth and youngest child of Bernard Arnault and his second wife, concert pianist Hélène Mercier-Arnault. Growing up in a family of immense wealth and influence, Jean had access to the finest education and opportunities.

In his pursuit of knowledge, Jean Arnault distinguished himself academically, earning a baccalaureate degree in science with the highest honours at Saint Louis de Gonzague-Franklin in Paris in 2016 and then embarked on a rigorous academic journey, obtaining two master's degrees; one in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London and another in financial mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Before joining his family members as a pivotal figure in the luxury industry, Jean Arnault gained valuable experience in the financial sector. He worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley, honing his understanding of finance and business. Additionally, he completed an engineering internship at McLaren Racing, contributing to his well-rounded background in both finance and engineering.

What led Jean Arnault to become involved in horology?

Jean Arnault's fascination with watchmaking was ignited by his older brother, Frédéric Arnault, who was appointed CEO of Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer in July 2020. Jean and Frédéric's close relationship led to discussions about the intricacies of watch design and craftsmanship, sparking Jean's interest in the horological world.

In 2021, Jean Arnault officially joined the LVMH family, assuming the role of Louis Vuitton's marketing and product development director for watches. This marked a significant step in his career, as he began overseeing Louis Vuitton's watch division at a young age and under his leadership, Louis Vuitton's watch division is undergoing a remarkable transformation.

He “envisions” a shift away from fashion-oriented timepieces toward high-quality, true watchmaking. This audacious move allows the watchmakers to focus on craftsmanship, expertise, and uncompromising quality, with his team concentrating their efforts on the Tambour collection, which was originally introduced in 2002.

The reimagined collection, emphasizing its timeless elegance and modernity, features a thinner case, an integrated bracelet, and a refined design that appeals to both men and women. Arnault is keen on honouring the heritage of Louis Vuitton while infusing it with contemporary elements. His emphasis on wearability and comfort has resulted in a tactile and elegant timepiece that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

Jean Arnault is not just a young talent in the luxury world; he represents the legacy of the Arnault family, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the global luxury industry. His vision for Louis Vuitton's watches reflects the family's commitment to excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship.

Is Jean Arnault married?

(L-R) Kerry Washington, Jean Arnault and Zita d' Hauteville attend the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)

He is not, but is in a relationship with ‘It Girl’ Zita d'Hauteville; the daughter of Belgian arts consultant Isabelle de Séjournet and Eric d'Hauteville, who is known as the Count and Countess d'Hauteville and is the owner of Oxygen watches.