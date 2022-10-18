The comedian was asked about the Harry Potter author’s views at an event at the Cheltenham Literature Festival earlier in October

Graham Norton has deleted his Twitter account after appearing to become embroiled in a row with JK Rowling supporters.

The comedian and host of BBC programme The Graham Norton Show was asked about JK Rowling’s views at a Cheltenham Literature Festival event on 11 October. In the same interview, he criticised actor and comedian John Cleese for his views on cancel culture and freedom of speech.

It is the latest episode in the ongoing culture wars that have hit Western societies in recent years. This bitter debate is between those who feel they have been silenced by a so-called ‘woke agenda’ and those who argue powerful people should be held to account for what they say.

But what exactly did Graham Norton say about JK Rowling? Here’s what you need to know.

Graham Norton said John Cleese was not being cancelled, but rather was being held accountable (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What did Graham Norton say?

Graham Norton was being interviewed by Times Radio host Mariella Frostrup at a Cheltenham Literature Festival event when he was asked about John Cleese’s views on cancel culture.

Beginning by pointing out the irony that those who claimed to have been cancelled were still being given a platform in media interviews, the chat show host went on to say he felt ‘cancel’ “is the wrong word” and that it should be replaced with “accountability”.

John Cleese styles himself as a freedom of speech champion (image: AFP/Getty Images)

He also pointed out that John Cleese had been able to say whatever he wanted for decades, but that nowadays “it’s free speech, but not consequence-free”.

Describing Cleese as “an easy target” given he is a middle-aged man, Frostrup attempted to draw equivalence with the treatment of JK Rowling. The Harry Potter author has expressed concern that women’s rights are being eroded by legislation aiming to give greater legal rights to transgender people.

People who support transgender rights feel JK Rowling’s standpoint is harmful to them (image: AFP/Getty Images)

People on the other side of the debate argue that JK Rowling’s stance is harmful to transgender people and that she has misrepresented facts about them.

Frostrup pointed out that Rowling has been “deluged with anger, rage and attempts at censorship” - something people standing against JK Rowling have also been subjected to. She argued this situation seemed to be about something “more” than the reaction to what John Cleese has previously said, given JK Rowling is a woman.

In response, Norton said: “What I feel [is] weird about this is when I’m asked about it, I become part of this discussion. All I’m painfully aware of is my voice adds nothing to that discussion and I’m embarrassed I’m somehow drawn into it.

“If people want to shine a light on those issues - and I hope people do - then talk to trans people, talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to psychologists, talk to someone who can illuminate this in some way.

“I’m very aware that as a bloke off the telly, you voice can be artificially amplified. Once in a blue moon, that can be good. But most of the time, it’s just a distraction and it’s just for clicks.”

He added: “If you want to talk about something, talk about the thing. You don’t need to attach a Kardashian to a serious subject. The subject should be enough in itself.”

JK Rowling hit out at ‘bearded men’ who seek ‘to define what a woman is’ (image: AFP/Getty Images)

How did JK Rowling supporters react to Graham Norton’s comments?

Graham Norton was dragged into the very debate he had attempted to recuse himself from after his comments were picked up by the media.

He was attacked on Twitter by those who believe their free speech is being eroded. Critical comments appear to either take issue with his view that cancel culture should be viewed instead as accountability or express anger that he did not stand up for JK Rowling.

Meanwhile, others spoke out in defence of Graham Norton, arguing his comments had been a rational attempt to detoxify the debate about transgender rights. The row between these two viewpoints is continuing on Twitter.

Billy Bragg sought to defend Graham Norton from attacks by JK Rowling supporters (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Rowling herself entered the fray by attacking comments made by the singer Billy Bragg in defence of Graham Norton. She wrote: “Very much enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare disagree. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Responding to her Tweet with an argument that has since been echoed by many other Twitter users, Bragg wrote: “Hard to think of anything that better illustrates Graham Norton’s point than the sight of someone with 13.9m followers reacting to a call for a fair hearing for trans teens and their parents by equating it to *checks notes* support for rape and death threats.”

In reply, Rowling put: “Hard to think of anything that better illustrates misogyny than men complaining that a woman has a view on woman’s [sic] rights.”

Bragg retorted: “I’m not complaining that you have a view, JK. I’m complaining that you conflate my view with support for rape and death threats. I have never expressed such sentiments and if you had any self respect you would apologise for making such a blatantly inflammatory accusation.”

Mariella Frostrup has been dragged into the Graham Norton row for retweeting someone who described the TV host as ‘cowardly’ (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Mariella Frostrup has herself been brought into the row after she retweeted an opinion expressed about an article criticising Graham Norton in right-wing magazine The Spectator.

The tweet she shared read: “Good article in #thespectator about the demonization of [JK Rowling] on Twitter because of her (quite rational) views - even if you don’t agree with them. It certainly showed [Graham Norton] up to be pretty cowardly. Well done [Mariella Frostrup] for raising it.”

When one user took issue with the journalist appearing to agree that Norton had been ‘cowardly’, Frostrup described it as “fake news” despite having retweeted the opinion herself.