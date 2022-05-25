The former glamour model is accused of sending abusive text messages to her ex-husband about his fiancée

Katie Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court today (25 May) after being accused of breaching a restraining order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star pleaded guilty to sending messages to ex-husband Kieran Hayler about his new fiancée.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old previously denied breaching the order, but has since admitted the offence.

Price, who has been in and out of court due to drink driving and speeding issues since 2021, could face up to five years in jail.

She attended court accompanied by her fiancé, Carl Woods.

Here’s everything you need to know about why she is in court and what Price has said.

Who is Katie Price?

The former glamour model shot to fame in the early noughties for her lad mags covers and features on page three.

Katie Price attending Lewes Crown Court with Carl Woods (Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In 2004 she started a relationship with Australian singer Peter Andre on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The pair went on to get married in a ceremony that reportedly cost £1 million and had a string of reality TV shows before divorcing in 2009.

Since then, Price has gone on to have two failed marriages with MMA fighter Alex Reid and Hayler.

She is currently engaged to former Love Island contestant Woods and has five children: Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny.

Her latest documentary, Katie Price: What Harvey did next, aired on BBC One in March 2022 and has since been nominated for a National Television Award (NTA).

In 2019, she was placed under a restraining order by her ex-husbands fiancée Michelle Penticost after subjecting her to a “tirade of abuse” in a school playground.

How did Katie Price breach the restraining order?

It has been alleged that Price breached the restraining order by sending abusive messages to her ex-husband about his new partner.

Price was given the order for subjecting Penticost to a “tirade of abuse” in a school playground in 2019.

Under her five-year restraining order, she is banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly.

The messages were allegedly sent by Price to her ex-husband after Penticost put up an Instagram post where she discussed being treated badly by others and how she had managed this.

It was also alleged that Price then messaged members of her family letting them know she had contacted her ex-husband.

One of her messages read: “I sent that to Kieran lol.”

What did Katie Price say in the messages?

Price is alleged to have sent abusive text messages to her ex-husband about Penticost.

Price’s messages read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

The messages are reportedly in response to an Instagram post that Penticost shared calling out people who had treated her badly.

Penticost has stated that the Instagram post was not about Price.

Could Katie Price go to prison?

Breaching a restraining order is a serious offence that can carry a maximum prison sentence of up to five years.

Price has been granted bail and will be sentenced on 24 June.

There is a very real possibility the former glamour model could end up doing some prison time.

Judge Stephen Mooney said: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

“I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison.”