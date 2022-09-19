The husband of a Queen has never borne the title of ‘King’ in British history

Following the death of the Queen on 8 September, they became King and Queen Consort.

However, because Camilla is referred to as Queen Consort, many people question why the late Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was never referred to as ‘King Consort’.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is a royal consort?

The term ‘royal consort’ is used to refer to the spouse of the reigning monarch.

The wife of a king automatically becomes a Queen Consort and only a change in legislation will prevent her from doing so.

This is because the throne can only be inherited, and members who are married into the Royal Family cannot take the throne.

Camilla is legally Her Majesty The Queen as the King's wife, however Buckingham Palace will refer to her as Queen Consort in its briefings and remarks.

Why was Prince Philip not known as King Consort?

Despite his marriage to the Queen, Prince Philip was never referred to as a King.

Philip was recognised as the Duke of Edinburgh until his death on 9 April 2021; he was made a prince of the United Kingdom by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

Philip was born a prince, with the official title Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, but gave up his Greek and Danish titles to marry the Queen.

But why was Philip not referred to as King Consort, when Camilla will be known as Queen Consort?

At a base level, it is simply because royal men and women follow different rules.

When their husbands become king, women who marry into the royal family are entitled to the title Queen Consort, but men who marry British Queens do not become Kings; instead, they carry the title of Prince Consort, not King Consort.

The husband of a Queen has never borne the title of King in British history.

This has been the case since Queen Victoria bestowed the title of Prince Consort on her husband, Albert.

But even Philip eschewed the title of Prince Consort; according to communications by then-Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1954 showed the no-nonsense Philip turned down the opportunity to use the title.

Sir Winston exchanged a series of private letters with his Lord Chancellor about Philip becoming Prince Consort.

Other titles proposed included Prince of the Commonwealth and Prince of the Realm, but the debate was cut short.

Sir Winston reported that the Queen had suggested the title to the Duke, but he “refused even to consider accepting any new title at present”.