The former US president has many children and grandchildren

The former US president Donald Trump has a large family tree, with a number of previous long term relationships which have led to many children and grandchildren.

It has been announced that Trump’s first wife Ivana has passed away at the age of 73.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, how many marriages has Trump, who are his wives, and how many children and grandchildren does he have?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Former US president Donald Trump and his three wives: Ivana Trump (nee Zelníčková), Marla Maples and Melania Trump (nee Knauss).

How many wives has Donald Trump had?

Donald Trump has had three wives in total.

They are Ivana Trump (nee Zelníčková), Marla Maples and Melania Trump (nee Knauss).

The late Ivana was a model, Maples is an actress and Melania is also a model.

When was Donald Trump married to each of his wives?

Trump was married to his first wife Ivana from 1977 until 1992.

After their divorce he married second wife Marla in 1993. Their marriage lasted six years and they separated in 1999.

Trump’s third marriage came in 2005. He and his third wife Melania are still married.

Timeline showing Donald Trump’s wives.

How many children does Donald Trump have?

Trump has five children from his three marriages.

His eldest three children, Donald Junior, Ivanka, and Eric Trump, came from his marriage with Ivana Trump.

He had a daughter called Tiffany Trump with Marla Maples and a son called Barron Trump with Melania Trump.

Donald Junior, aged 44, is a political activist, businessman, author, and former television presenter.

Ivanka, age 40, was a senior advisor in her father’s administration, and also was the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

Following in his elder brother’s footsteps, 38 year old Eric is also a businessman, activist, and former reality television presenter.

Tiffany is a 28-year-old legal research assistant.

Barron, aged 16, is the first boy to have lived in the White House since JFK Junior. This is because the children of previous presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton who have actually lived in the White House have been girls.

Other presidents since JFK’s time have had sons, but they’ve all been adults who lived outside of the White House.

How many grandchildren does Donald Trump have?

Trump had 10 grandchildren total.

Donald Jr. shares five children with his ex-wife Vanessa; Kai Madison Trump, age 15, Donald Trump III, age 13, Tristan Milos Trump, age 10, Spencer Frederick Trump, age 9, and Chloe Sophia Trump, age 8.

Ivanka has three kids with her businessman husband Jared Kushner; Arabella Rose Kushner, age 10, Joseph Frederick Kushner, age 8, and Theodore James Kushner, age 6.

Eric and wife Lara share two children; Eric L. Trump, age 4, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, age 2.

How old is Donald Trump?

Donald Trump was born on 14 June 1946.

This means that in 2022 he turned 76 years old.

What is Donald Trump’s net worth?

Trump’s estimated net worth is 3 billion US Dollars, which is approximately £2,534,430,000.

Who is Donald Trump?

Donald John Trump is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

He won the 2016 United States presidential election as the Republican nominee against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

He was the first U.S. president with no prior military or government service.

Many of his policies, including withdrawing funding from organisations that provide or discuss abortion in the US , have been controversial and his election to the White House led to protests.