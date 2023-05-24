Helen Holland broke multiple bones and suffered “massive” internal injuries after being struck by the motorcycle

A woman who was hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh has died.

Helen Holland, 81, had been in a critical condition in hospital since she was struck on West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court on the afternoon of 10 May.

In comments carried by the BBC, Ms Holland’s son Martin said she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.

(Photo: Getty Images)

He said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks… but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today”. Ms Holland had been using the “safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing” when she was struck by the motorcycle, he added.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates the most serious incidents involving officers, has been investigating the incident and began appealing for witnesses on 19 May.

The watchdog said CCTV from nearby properties and police body camera footage will be examined in the investigation, as well as accounts from officers involved and witnesses to the collision.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said at the time: “Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family. We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses.

“While some witnesses to the collision have been identified, it’s important that as part of our enquiries we speak with anyone who witnessed or recorded any part of this incident to help us establish the full circumstances.”

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, had said after the crash that her “thoughts and prayers” were with Ms Holland. A previous statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family. She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.”

In a new statement released on Wednesday, the Duchess said she was “deeply saddened” to hear of Ms Holland’s death.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

It is understood Sophie will be in touch privately with Ms Holland’s family.