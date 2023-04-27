What is Necrotising fasciitis?

Also known as the "flesh-eating disease", NF is a rare and life-threatening infection that can happen if a wound gets infected. It infects the soft tissue below the skin, particularly the fascia. It is most common on the legs but can affect any part of the body.

What causes Necrotising fasciitis?

NF may be caused by a number of bacteria; one of these is Streptococcus pyogenes. It often affects people in previously perfect health. It can get in through cuts or grazes to the skin, broken skin such as a leg ulcer, or may appear in hospitalised patients after surgery.

Excessive pain is an early warning symptom. Bacteria spreads very rapidly in the tissues below the skin surface, well ahead of any visible changes in the overlying skin.

What are the chances of surviving Necrotising Fasciitis?

Early diagnosis of necrotising fasciitis and severe streptococcal infections will increase the chance of survival, with minimal damage to the patient.

True statistics are difficult to obtain due to late diagnosis and the mortality rate of this horrific disease can be as high as 76%.

What are the symptoms of Necrotising Fasciitis?

Bacteria spreads very rapidly in the tissues below the skin and infection progresses at inches per hour. The patient rapidly becomes unwell with flu-like symptoms, with possible vomiting and diarrhoea.

If not treated very quickly the skin over the affected area becomes dusky and purple, blisters may form and the skin dies. By this stage the infection has penetrated into the underlying tissues and the patient often develops toxic shock syndrome with collapse, low blood pressure and failure of the liver, kidneys and other vital organs.