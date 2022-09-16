Scarlette and Stuart Douglas are a sibling duo who present the Channel 4 show Worst House on the Street

The dynamic brother-sister team is made up of Scarlette Douglas, 35 from Cheshunt, and Stuart Douglas, 44 from Tottenham.

Together they present Worst House on the Street, a TV show on Channel 4 which sees homes transform with the help of their expertise.

Scarlette spoke to NationalWorld about the show, she said: “Worst House on the Street is all about myself and my brother sharing tips and hacks to help thrifty homeowners pull off renovations that exceed both their expectations and the standard of finish with the budget that they have.

“We use our expertise to help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without it costing a fortune!

“At the end of the project, we reveal just how much our input has helped increase the value of the property: it’s always good to know you’ve got equity in your home.”

Stuart is the sibling who initiallyhadlove of property - he began flipping houses from the age of 21.

He took his sister under his wing and they have been working together ever since.

Scarlette focuses on interior design and Stuart’s job is the reconfiguration of property.

With the cost of living crisis gripping the nation property is a very hot topic of conversation.

Scarlette spoke to National World about her best tips for renovating homes.

Scarlette has the following advice for anyone who may be thinking about home renovation during this time of unease.

“Stick to the budget that you have,” she said.

“Be meticulous in costing and budgeting and only spend what you know you can afford.

“It sounds simple, but when renovating your own property it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of it.

“If you’re not careful you can blow your own budget with an impulsive spending spree, so make decisions that are based on finances and not emotions.”

Stuart began flipping houses at the age of 21.

Another tip Scarlette has is to spend time researching and to never pick the first option you find for manufacturers or service providers.

Even though this is time consuming she believes that it can save thousands of pounds in the long run.

Lastly Scarlette said: “Get family and friends to help. Labour is very expensive so pulling in favours from people you know can save you paying the labour costs.

“Of course you should pay them in kind, so why not host a dinner party with drinks to celebrate the renovation and to make it an enjoyable social occasion too.”

Renovating a home can be a stressful and expensive process but Scarlette said that it is important to remember that they can be spread out over a long period of time.

Worst House on the Street can be watched on All 4.

“There’s no harm in doing one room at a time, especially if you don’t have the money readily available to complete a total renovation in one go.

“If need be, renovate a room, wait and save money, renovate another and so on and so on.

“It may take longer than expected but it will get finished.”