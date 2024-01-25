Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans have called on social media platforms to ban accounts behind extremely graphic AI-generated images of Taylor Swift that made their rounds on Thursday (January 25). The pictures were first sighted on X, showing the singer posing provocatively in Kansas City Chief gear while being groped by a group of men in a red paint.

This has prompted X to suspend one of the accounts that first posted the photographs, but the images had already been spread on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, according to Daily Mail. Swifties have also demanded that legal action be taken against the individuals behind the responsible accounts.

Swift is the most recent victim of an AI-generated pornographic image amid the alarming surge in popularity of deepfake porn websites, where anyone can access explicit photographs and videos of celebrities and other people without their consent.