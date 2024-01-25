X suspends account behind AI-generated pornographic images of Taylor Swift as fans call for legal action
Taylor Swift has become the latest victim of AI-generated porn images
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans have called on social media platforms to ban accounts behind extremely graphic AI-generated images of Taylor Swift that made their rounds on Thursday (January 25). The pictures were first sighted on X, showing the singer posing provocatively in Kansas City Chief gear while being groped by a group of men in a red paint.
This has prompted X to suspend one of the accounts that first posted the photographs, but the images had already been spread on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, according to Daily Mail. Swifties have also demanded that legal action be taken against the individuals behind the responsible accounts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Swift is the most recent victim of an AI-generated pornographic image amid the alarming surge in popularity of deepfake porn websites, where anyone can access explicit photographs and videos of celebrities and other people without their consent.
After the images were circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, many started condemning the accounts, saying that the images were degrading to women. One wrote: "Even if you don't like the music of Taylor you can't deny her role in empowering women. These disgusting individuals should be ashamed of themselves. Don't they have a family? Protect, protect Taylor Swift."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.