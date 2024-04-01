Peter and Margaret Deeley

A couple who died in a fatal traffic road collision in Barnsley have been named by police in Yorkshire.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 2pm emergency services attended the Barugh Green crossroad junction following reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed that a white Suzuki and grey Range Rover collided, alongside other vehicles. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 75-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Today (March 30) they have been named as married couple Peter and Margaret Deeley. Peter and Margaret’s family continue to ask that their privacy be respected while they grieve the loss of their loved ones. A 65-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains released on police bail. Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam of the vehicles involved or any information that can assist with their inquiry.”