Tributes to young cyclist Rhys Shepherd who died in a collision with bus on Grimsby's Laceby Road

The young man's friends paid tribute to him on social media and said he would 'never be forgotten

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
3 minutes ago
(Photo: Matthew NewbySWNS)
(Photo: Matthew NewbySWNS)

A heartbreaking photo of a young cyclist who died in a horrific collision with a bus has been shared by his bereaved family.

Rhys Shepherd, 16, lost his life when his bike collided with a passenger car on Laceby Road in Grimsby, North Lincolnshire on Monday (11 September).

Police were called to the scene of the collision near the intersection of Norwich Avenue, west of the seaside town's centre, at around 8.55am.

Shepherd sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

He was "loved by many," a spokesperson for Humberside Police said, adding that his family had requested privacy as they processed their loss. On social media, the young man's friends paid tribute to him and said he would "never be forgotten."

One said: “Rhys Shepherd forever 16. Love you brother, will never be forgotten. Gone from our sight but never gone from our heart. Heaven has gained a gooden.” Another added: “Thoughts go out to his family and friends! Rest in peace.”

A third said: “So so sad, heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends, thinking of the bus driver too.” While another penned: “Deepest. Sympathy to Rhys family he was known by my grandson. Rip. Young man.”

