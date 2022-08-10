YouTuber Murad Merali is facing backlash online after explicit videos leaked across social media - relating to his OnlyFans content

Murad Merali has sparked outrage after explicit videos showing him engaging in an alleged foot fetish and raceplay leaked.

The YouTuber, who is best known for his Love Island-focused content, has been trending across social media after a series of posts went viral claiming to “expose” his past and his content on OnlyFans.

Amid the backlash, Murad has released a new YouTube video to publicly apologise.

The photos and videos that leaked show people partaking in foot fetish and raceplay, which involves the use of offensive language including racial slurs.

The 26-year-old, who hosts his own podcast, titled his apology video “ Addressing my past ” and gave a trigger warning to viewers, saying the topics in the video are “extremely emotional and heavy.”

Murad said: “I don’t know how I’m going to begin this video, but everything needs to be addressed with immediate effect.

Murad Merali was called out on social media after he claimed he coined a term that ITV bosses had attributed to an ex-Love Island contestant. (Credit: Getty Images)

“First and foremost the written content is not me, the severely derogatory comments are not written by me and I will stand by that – this is not who I am.

“I take full accountability for how this has come across and how everybody has felt from this content. Some of this content is me, not now, not recently, in the last five to six years, not any moment now.”

He continues: “All of this needs to be addressed. I did not write this stuff. People make their own captions, they mix it with their own pictures for their own satisfaction, their own desires, with their own fantasies, their own ideations – whatever they have.

They then put it together for their own mental satisfaction for whatever desire that they have as a person.”

The Youtuber goes on to address his past, saying that no one actually knows anything about him, as his YouTube videos are based around reviewing other content.

Murad claims that he was “severely raped” as a teenager. He added that the abuse he has experienced has made him focused on needing money to escape the situation.

At the end of the video, he says: “I appreciate everybody who’s watched this very serious video because the content is very heavy. Just to reiterate the very racist captions were not written by me. I did not sit there and do that at all.”

The response from viewers has been divided, with many giving their verdict on the situation in the comment section underneath the video.

Murad Merali

Podcast host & YouTuber

Murad Merali is a podcast host and YouTuber, who is best known for consistently creating content about the British reality dating show, Love Island.

Merali’s Youtube videos focus on the couples that leave the popular ITV2 show, and recent videos include, "Explosive Love Island Interview with Summer and Deji" and "Love Island: Ekin Su’s old friend leaks voice notes on Millie, Liam and Liberty".

He currently has just under 300,000 YouTube subscribers on his channel. He has guest appearances from the likes of Amber Gill, Nas Majeed, Yewande Biala, and Kaz Kamwi.

Murad’s Instagram bio also states that he’s a graduate in Clinical Psych & Cognitive Neuroscience, which would explain the psychoanalysis he performs on the guests in his videos.

Age: 26

26 Born: Los Angeles, California, on 23 April, 1995

Los Angeles, California, on 23 April, 1995 Lives: In London, England

In London, England Wealth: £547,889

Connections

Chyna Mills

Chyna Mills entered the main Love Island villa on Day 27, and only lasted eight days, before being dumped from the villa.

Mills appeared on The Murad Merali Podcast, talking about her time on the show.

Chyna is a 23-year-old, youth support worker, from Leeds.

Amber Gill

Amber Gill is best known for winning the fifth series of Love Island.

Gill and Murali filmed a video where they were watching the Casa Amor madness episode, and then they reviewed the episode aftwards.