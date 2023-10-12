One man has died and another has been taken to hospital after a wall collapsed in West Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at around 7.29pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 12), about an incident where a man was trapped following a wall collapse in Perseverance Terrace, Batley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found that two males had suffered injuries. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One was sadly pronounced deceased later in the evening. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.

"The other male’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”