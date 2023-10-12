Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
EasyJet to resume paying shareholders as profits soar to £670m
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Rishi's net zero rowbacks will cost UK drivers and renters more money
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Driver warned of lengthy M6 delays after fuel spill on busy motorway
Ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraud

Perseverance Terrace Batley: One dead and another seriously injured after wall collapses in West Yorkshire

One man has died and another has been taken to hospital after a wall collapsed in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at around 7.29pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 12), about an incident where a man was trapped following a wall collapse in Perseverance Terrace, Batley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found that two males had suffered injuries. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“One was sadly pronounced deceased later in the evening. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.

"The other male’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

The Health and Safety Executive has been contacted about this matter and enquiries are continuing.

Related topics:West YorkshirePoliceBatleyWest Yorkshire PoliceHealth and Safety Executive