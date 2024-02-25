Telling news your way
Person dies after being hit by train in West Sussex

A person has died after being hit by a train in West Sussex, the British Transport Police have confirmed.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
A person has died after being struck by a train near Crawley railway station in West Sussex.

The railway line between Three Bridges and Horsham was closed in both directions following the incident on Friday (February 23).

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Crawley railway station just before 2pm on (February 23) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics and Sussex Police also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.”

