Person dies after being hit by train in West Sussex
A person has died after being struck by a train near Crawley railway station in West Sussex.
The railway line between Three Bridges and Horsham was closed in both directions following the incident on Friday (February 23).
In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Crawley railway station just before 2pm on (February 23) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics and Sussex Police also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.”