Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has died after being struck by a train near Crawley railway station in West Sussex.

The railway line between Three Bridges and Horsham was closed in both directions following the incident on Friday (February 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Crawley railway station just before 2pm on (February 23) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.