Railway lines have been closed after a person was hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train between Lewes and Eastbourne. Southern Rail has reported at 3.45pm today (January 8) that all lines between Lewes and Eastbourne have been blocked.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), a spokesperson for Southern Rail posted: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Lewes and Eastbourne. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

“Services between Lewes and Eastbourne are likely to be cancelled or terminated before they get to the affected area. No trains will serve Glynde, Berwick or Polegate until further notice.

"Some stations between Lewes and Eastbourne won't have an alternative public transport option. We'll do our best to provide alternative road transport, but there may be a long wait.

“Please speak to station staff, where available. If there are no staff, you can use the green Emergency button on the station Help Point instead, or send us a DM.

"Services that run to/from Brighton to Eastbourne and services to/from London Victoria to Eastbourne are likely to be cancelled or terminated before they get to the affected area.”

The A259 at Pevensey railway crossing has seen delays in both directions due to the incident and the high street is currently closed as police attend the scene at Polegate railway station.