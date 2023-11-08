Shoppers have been evacuated from Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, while buses have also been blocked from getting into he bus station

Shoppers at Queensgate in Peterborough city centre have been evacuated from the centre this morning (November 8).

Staff and shoppers inside the centre have been asked to leave and so to have those in units that adjoin the centre facing out onto Westgate and Long Causeway at around 11am. Buses are currently being prevented from getting to the bus station. Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted by a store manager within Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 9.30am this morning (Wednesday) reporting contact to their head office yesterday (Tuesday) about a security threat to their store today. A decision was made by Queensgate security at about 10.45am this morning to evacuate the centre and bus station as a precaution.