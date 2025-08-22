A thrill-seeking glamorous granny has won a brand-new 200mph McLaren Artura Spider, and immediately took it for a spin, exclaiming she felt like F1 star Lando Norris.

Thrill-seeking Rebecca Francis, 62, got behind the wheel of the brand new McLaren Artura Spider after scooping the prize for just £10 in the latest Omaze draw.

Her new motor has the potential to sprint from 0–62mph in just three seconds, hits a top speed of 205mph, and can travel up to 20 miles in near-silent electric-only mode.

Omaze arranged for her to take the car out with Hollywood stunt driver Tessa Whittock, who showed Rebecca exactly what the McLaren could do before letting her take control.

‘Speed demon’ gran

After the ride, speed demon Rebecca, of Ascot, Berkshire, said: “Wow, wow, wow – that was unbelievable. I went from zero to screaming in two seconds.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before, I felt like Max Verstappen… or I should say Lando Norris, as I was in a McLaren."

The British-built supercar is the manufacturer’s first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible – blending ultra-lightweight engineering with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 and electric motor to deliver a whopping 700bhp.

Dream win for F1-loving petrolhead

Rebecca added: “Even though I’m standing next to the car now, I still can’t believe it – it looks absolutely stunning. I’m a bona fide petrolhead. I love F1 and I’m obsessed with fast cars.

“I only live up the road and walk past this dealership every day – I’ve always dreamed of taking one for a spin, and now I can – in one I actually own.”

Rebecca became a grandmother for the first time in March, with her second grandchild due soon.

I’m selling my McLaren

As much as she loved the experience, she confirmed that she’ll be selling the car as the money from the sale will be “transformational” for her and her family.

She said: “The money from the sale is life-changing – transformational for me and my family.

“I can help all my children out, spoil my grandkids even more than I was already planning to, and enjoy a much more comfortable retirement whenever I choose to.

“When I told my son, the first thing he asked was whether you could fit a child’s car seat in it!

“I’ve got a few trips planned next year, so now I can upgrade to business class. I’ll be able to travel in style to see my son and new grandchild in Canada more often. I’m so excited.

“The money from the sale gives me total freedom. I can retire if I want to, knowing I’m financially secure. It’s a wonderful feeling."

McClaren up for sale

Rebecca’s prize car, won in the Early Bird Prize in an Omaze Million Pound House Draw, is finished in Volcano Blue, with pop-up scissor doors, McLaren Orange brake calipers, gloss black roof and rear deck, and 10-spoke alloys.

Its retractable hardtop opens in just 11 seconds – even at 31mph.

Inside, soft Nappa leather, Alcantara, McLaren Orange seatbelts and a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo add luxury comfort. Driver-focused controls, adaptive suspension and a switchable sports exhaust allow it to shift from grand tourer to track weapon in seconds.

The draw she entered raised £3.7 million for Anthony Nolan, helping fund its Cell Collection Centre in Nottingham to deliver lifesaving stem cell transplants faster – and took Omaze’s total raised for UK charities to over £100 million since 2020.

She is now hoping her good luck continues so she can one day bag an Omaze house main prize – either a £3 million coastal home in Cornwall or a furnished home in the New Forest, along with £500,000 in cash — as part of a Grand Prize worth £3 million.

