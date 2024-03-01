Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire broke out in a building above Burger King in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester city centre this morning. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said seven fire engines were deployed to the scene shortly after 11am on Friday (February 1).

No one is believed to have been injured.

A spokesperson said: "Shortly after 11am today (Friday February 1) seven fire engines from Manchester Central, Moss Side, Salford The blaze has broken out a number of floors up from the fast-food restaurant in Piccadilly Gardens. Firefighters and police are on the scene."