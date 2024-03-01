Piccadilly Gardens: Fire breaks out in building above Burger King in Manchester city centre
A fire broke out in a building above Burger King in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester city centre this morning. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said seven fire engines were deployed to the scene shortly after 11am on Friday (February 1).
No one is believed to have been injured.
A spokesperson said: "Shortly after 11am today (Friday February 1) seven fire engines from Manchester Central, Moss Side, Salford The blaze has broken out a number of floors up from the fast-food restaurant in Piccadilly Gardens. Firefighters and police are on the scene."
In an update at 1.30pm, the force said the incident 'has been scaled down' with the fire currently under control. A cordon was reportedly in place at the scene.
