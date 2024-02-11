Pilot airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes into garden

The small plane crashed into the back garden of a house

The plane crashed into the back garden of a house in Bodffordd, near Llangefni, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Steve Davies, who lives next door, said he heard a noise “like an engine misfiring and cutting out” followed by “a sound like trees getting hit then a loud bang”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I didn’t know it was a light aircraft crashing until my neighbour came over asking if I saw anything,” he said.

“At that point police and fire service were on the way.”

Mr Davies said he is “fine” now, adding he was thankful for how quickly emergency services responded to the incident.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“At 1.44pm today (10 February) we received reports of a light aircraft crashing close to a residential area in Bodffordd, near Llangefni,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We attended the location, along with North Wales Police officers and ambulance crews.

“The male pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and he was subsequently conveyed to hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.