'An extremely good man' - Family pay tribute to pilot who died in Spitfire crash

By Jack Ingham
8th Aug 2024, 7:42am
The family of a man who sadly died last month in a light aircraft crash at Enstone Airfield near Chipping Norton has paid tribute to him.

Peter Hughes died when the replica spitfire light aircraft he was piloting, crashed shortly after takeoff at around 2pm on Sunday, July 28.

His family said: “Pete was a loving husband, father, poppa, and brother. He had an adoring family and many, many friends who loved and respected him.

“Pete was an extremely good man who was deeply generous in so many ways; his love, his time, energy and spirit, and was an integral part of the numerous communities that he held dear.

“We are all devastated and he will be sorely, sorely missed.”

Thames Valley Police have asked people to respect the privacy of Peter’s family at this difficult time.

