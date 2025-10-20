A popular food chain that become iconic in the 90s for its unlimited lunchtime buffet has revealed that it is to close scores of restaurants forever.

Popular High Street chain Pizza Hut is to shut 68 restaurants after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

There are presently 508 Pizza Hut restaurants in 208 cities across the UK, according to Scrapehero, and it has not yet been revealed which are being axed.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

It comes less than a year after the business had itself bought the chain’s restaurants from insolvency.

On Monday, American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal.

The rescue deal will save 64 sites and secure the future of 1,277 workers.

Nicolas Burquier, managing director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

The administration comes around six weeks after HMRC filed a winding up petition against DC London Pie.

DC London Pie was the company formed after Directional Capital, which operated franchises in Sweden and Denmark, snapped up 139 UK restaurants from the previous UK franchisee Heart with Smart Limited in January of this year.