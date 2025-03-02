Fire crews have attended the scene of a huge blaze in Plymouth, urging residents nearby to keep safe.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service took to X at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday March 1) to inform the public they were at the scene of a ‘large fire’ in the city centre.

In a post, they wrote: “Fire crews are tackling a large fire at a commercial building in Union Street, Plymouth. Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area if you live nearby as there is a lot of smoke coming from the building. “

The road was closed and Devon and Cornwall Police were also in attendance. Eight appliances were at the scene along with specialist equipment, according PlymouthLive. Images taken from the scene showed fire raging throughout the property, with huge flames burning through the windows.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising from the building as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. Other photos shared on social media show that the cloud of smoke could be seen from different parts of the city.

Motortists were also diverted from the area as the incident was on-going. It’s reported that the building which had caught fire was the Old Nations Club.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service or Devon and Cornwall Police have not provided any updates on the situation this morning (Sunday March 2).