Police and fire crews at sewage plant in Plymouth after suspected oxygen leak
Police and fire crews were deployed to reports of a suspected oxygen leak at a sewage plant in Plymouth. Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called at 9.45am today (Friday, April 5) to a property in Knowle Avenue following a report about concerns that a large tank was leaking oxygen.
In a statement, the force said: “Officers are assisting the fire service and local road closures have been put in place while an assessment is carried out. There is not thought to be any risk to the public at this stage.”
According to reports, an air ambulance landed in nearby Victoria Park, but it was not known if the two incidents were related. A large presence of fire trucks and police cars were also spotted at the sewage plant. Road closures were also in place following the incident.
In an update on Friday afternoon, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Engineers attended the scene to make the tank safe. All road closures have now been lifted.”
