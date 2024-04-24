Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenage girls have sparked concern after going missing for more than a day.

Kent Police are trying to find the pair, who are believed to be in Folkestone.

Cherise Broad, 17, and Rihanna Montgomery, 16, from Rochester, were both reported missing on the evening of Monday (April 22).

Cherise is described as having pinkish hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, denim skirt and black tights.

Rihanna has long brown hair and was wearing a grey Puma hooded top, blue leggings, a khaki puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood and white shoes.