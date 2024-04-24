Cherise Broad and Rihanna Montgomery: Kent Police appeal for help to find two missing teenage girls
Two teenage girls have sparked concern after going missing for more than a day.
Kent Police are trying to find the pair, who are believed to be in Folkestone.
Cherise Broad, 17, and Rihanna Montgomery, 16, from Rochester, were both reported missing on the evening of Monday (April 22).
Cherise is described as having pinkish hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, denim skirt and black tights.
Rihanna has long brown hair and was wearing a grey Puma hooded top, blue leggings, a khaki puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood and white shoes.
Anyone who sees them or knows where they are is urged to call 999 quoting reference 22-1434 for Cherise or 22-1304 for Rihanna.
