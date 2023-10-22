Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a gay couple was attacked with a plank of wood in “homophobic” hate crime

Police are looking for six men after homophobic attack in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Met Police

A group of men who attacked a gay couple with a plank of wood in a vile “homophobic” hate crime are being hunted by police. Detectives have released images of the men they’re looking to trace in connection with the sickening assault in Chadwell Heath, east London.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday (October 1 ) as the two victims, both men in their 20s, were walking along High Road, Chadwell Heath. Police say up to six were “verbally abusive” towards them and made threats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the victims was struck on the head with a plank of wood. The victim suffered cuts and bruises and was treated in hospital before being allowed home. Police say the second victim was not physically injured, but the pair were “understandably distressed”.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Due to the comments made prior to the assault this incident is being treated as a homophobic hate crime. No arrests have been made and enquires continue.

“The Met is aware of the corrosive effect of hate crime and is determined to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.” He added: “A dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison officer will have oversight of the investigation and provide support to the victims.”