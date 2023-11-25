Police appeal for ‘wanted man’ who killed motorcyclist in 2016 crash
Gerald Cotter was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in March, 2017.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a “wanted man” who killed a young motorcyclist in a crash in east London in 2016.
Gerald Cotter, 56, had taken cocaine and was doing almost double the speed limit when he caused the collision that killed 23-year-old Kieron Fevrier in east London, in November 2016.
Cotter, was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in March, 2017. He also pleaded guilty to a number of other offences.
He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of release.
Anyone spotting Cotter should not approach him but call 999 immediately.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3190/22 Nov.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
