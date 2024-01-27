Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This dramatic video captures the moment a police chase through Sheffield ends with a suspect screaming after being detained by a dog.

South Yorkshire Police shared the footage which shows officers pursuing a white Skoda Fabia which failed to stop.

Aerial footage from by a police plane used to track the suspects captures them attempting to give officers the slip by taking a shortcut across a patch of grass before abandoning the car in some woodland.

The ongoing pursuit, which happened during the afternoon on Saturday, January 20, is then picked up by the body-worn camera of an officer, PC Matt Aris, giving chase on foot.

He is heard shouting as he runs: "Police officer and dog. Stand still or I'll send the dog. Stand still, do not run, otherwise I will send the dog. Do you understand? Stand still."

Thermal imaging shows two suspects abandoning a car in Sheffield woodland during a dramatic police chase

One of the suspects heeds the warning but the other keeps running and the officer releases the dog with the instruction 'stop him'

"Challenge given, dog released," the officer says, telling the first suspect to 'stay there' as he carries on in pursuit of the second suspect.

Thermal imagining footage from the police plane shows the police dog, Luna, bringing the second suspect to a halt before the officer catches up.

Police Dog Luna, who detained a suspect following a chase through Sheffield

The suspect can be heard screaming and shouting 'please' before he is forced to the ground by the officer and arrested.

PC Aris said: "Receiving communications from National Police Air Service about the men’s description, I knew I could see them both ahead.

"I challenged them, telling them to stand still or Luna would be released. One suspect failed to comply and started to run. I let Luna go, who immediately ran after him and quickly detained him." The 23-year-old male suspect detained by Police Dog Luna was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and possession of a Class A drug.

The second man, aged 27, was also arrested. Both have since been released under investigation as police continue their enquiries.