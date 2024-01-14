Norfolk Police have located a body during a search for a missing woman who disappeared from her home over a week ago

Kim Wilde missing: Police locate body in search for woman who disappeared from Norfolk home over a week ago

A body has been found in the search for a missing 65-year-old woman from Norfolk who went missing over a week ago. Kim Wilde was last seen leaving her home in Thetford, Norfolk at 4:20pm on Friday January 5.

Police confirmed they found a body in the Little Ouse River just south of Thetford Power Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery was made at around 10.30am on Saturday 13 January 2024.

While the body has yet to be formally identified, the family of Kim Wilde have been informed. Inquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

On January 8, Norfolk Police appealed for help to find Ms Wilde, who disappeared after leaving her home in Kimms Belt, Thetford.

Police described Ms Wilde as '5ft 3 tall, white, of proportionate build, with dark brown short hair and was possibly wearing a grey jacket with hood, dark grey leggings and carrying a white handbag when she left'.