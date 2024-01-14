Telling news your way
Kim Wilde missing: Police locate body in search for woman who disappeared from Norfolk home over a week ago

Norfolk Police have located a body during a search for a missing woman who disappeared from her home over a week ago

By Will Millar
1 minute ago
A body has been found in the search for a missing 65-year-old woman from Norfolk who went missing over a week ago. Kim Wilde was last seen leaving her home in Thetford, Norfolk at 4:20pm on Friday January 5.

Police confirmed they found a body in the Little Ouse River just south of Thetford Power Station.

The discovery was made at around 10.30am on Saturday 13 January 2024.

While the body has yet to be formally identified, the family of Kim Wilde have been informed. Inquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

On January 8, Norfolk Police appealed for help to find Ms Wilde, who disappeared after leaving her home in Kimms Belt, Thetford.

Police described Ms Wilde as '5ft 3 tall, white, of proportionate build, with dark brown short hair and was possibly wearing a grey jacket with hood, dark grey leggings and carrying a white handbag when she left'.

They added officers were 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' and that Ms Wilde 'can appear frail'.

