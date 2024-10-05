Police find body on A1 near Stamford in search for missing Peterborough man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers say death is not thought to be suspicious

Police searching for a missing Peterborough man have found a body. Robert Mee, 58, left his home in Werrington and was last seen walking north on 25 September. Sadly, officers found the body of a man near the A1 at Stamford yesterday (4 October).

The death is not thought to be suspicious and formal identification has not yet taken place.