Police find body on A1 near Stamford in search for missing Peterborough man
Officers say death is not thought to be suspicious
Police searching for a missing Peterborough man have found a body. Robert Mee, 58, left his home in Werrington and was last seen walking north on 25 September. Sadly, officers found the body of a man near the A1 at Stamford yesterday (4 October).
The death is not thought to be suspicious and formal identification has not yet taken place.