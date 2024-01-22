Police , fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene of the crash on the roundabout at Goodison Boulevard in Cantley .

Video footage from the scene shows the HGV on its side, surrounded by numerous emergency services vehicles. It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident at this stage.

It is also not understood if the vehicle overturning is linked to strong winds caused by Storm Isha, which saw the country battered by winds in excess of 60mph overnight and which saw one lucky motorist have a lucky escape when ferocious winds tore a roof off a Doncaster house and dumped it in the road a split second away from a passing car.