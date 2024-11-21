Investigation launched after 80-year-old man dies after falling whilst on board a bus
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At this time we believe the deceased man was standing on board the 2J Translink bus service at around 11.15am when he suffered a fall while the bus was in the area of Royal Avenue near its junction with North Street.
"As a result of this incident he was then admitted to hospital for treatment but sadly passed away on Sunday 17th November.”
“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was using this bus service at the time or in the Royal Avenue area at around 11:15am on Friday 8th November, and who may be able to assist with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 615 08/11/24.”
