Police investigation launched as officers reveal bones found in water at Morecambe Bay beach could be human
A police investigation has been launched after possible human remains were found in the sea at a beach in Silverdale, Lancashire
Police said they were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm yesterday (March 31) to reports bones had been found in the water. Police attended and recovered some remains.
Work is ongoing to establish the origins of the remains and whether they are human. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 745 of March 31 2024.