Francis Johnson: Police issue appeal to find missing man last seen at Isle of Skye campsite 2 weeks ago

 Francis Johnson, 74, was last seen two weeks ago at a Scottish campsite.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
Police have issued an appeal to find a 74-year-old “experienced walker” who was last seen at a Scottish campsite two weeks ago. Francis Johson left his home in Dorset on Monday (September 4) and travelled to the West coast of Scotland and booked into various campsites.

The pensioner arrived at the Glenbrittle site on Skye on Wednesday, September 6, and planned to stay for a few days. He has not been seen since and his camping equipment and car are still on site.

Francis is described as 6ft, of medium build and would be wearing outdoor clothing. It is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but is believed to have left on foot.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trip meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be. If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact officers immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday, 18 September, 2023.