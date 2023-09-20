Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal to find a 74-year-old “experienced walker” who was last seen at a Scottish campsite two weeks ago. Francis Johson left his home in Dorset on Monday (September 4) and travelled to the West coast of Scotland and booked into various campsites.

The pensioner arrived at the Glenbrittle site on Skye on Wednesday, September 6, and planned to stay for a few days. He has not been seen since and his camping equipment and car are still on site.

Francis is described as 6ft, of medium build and would be wearing outdoor clothing. It is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but is believed to have left on foot.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trip meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be. If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”